Cairo – Egyptian Financial and Industrial Company (EFIC) posted consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 515.57 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus EGP 510.64 million in 9M-22.

Revenues amounted to EGP 3.82 billion in 9M-23, up from EGP 2.77 billion in 9M-22, according to the income results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 6.22 in January-September 2023, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 7.41.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, EFIC logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 80.06 million, an annual plunge from EGP 110.74 million, including non-controlling interest.

Sales hiked to EGP 1.35 billion in Q3-23 from EGP 807.63 million a year earlier, while the basic EPS fell to EGP 0.68 from EGP 1.09.

As for the standalone business, the net profit hit EGP 234.27 million in 9M-23, while the sales reached EGP 1.52 billion

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

