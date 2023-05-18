E-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) reported a 40.74% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 18th.

Consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company reached EGP 281.943 million in Q1 2023, compared to EGP 200.326 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenues surged 37.26% YoY during the first three months of 2023, hitting EGP 767.969 million, compared to EGP 559.510 million during the same period in 2022.

As per the standalone financial statement, the company has registered a net profit after tax of EGP 327.948 million during the January-March period of this year, compared to EGP 213 million Q1 2022.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructures’ developer.

