Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB) hiked to EGP 29.66 billion in 2023 from EGP 16.17 billion in 2022.

CIB recorded year-on-year (YoY) higher net interest income at EGP 52.92 billion in 2023, compared to EGP 31 billion. according to the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 8.59 as of 31 December 2023, an annual rise from EGP 4.80.

Total assets enlarged to EGP 834.86 billion last year from EGP 635.83 billion in the January-December 2022 period.

Standalone Results

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, the EGX-listed bank logged standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 28.76 billion, an annual surge from EGP 16.13 billion.

Non-consolidated interest income hit EGP 52.74 billion last year, compared to EGP 30.83 billion in 2022.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, CIB posted consolidated net profits attributable to the owners valued at EGP 22.40 billion, versus EGP 12.17 billion in 9M-22.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).