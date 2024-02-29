Misr National Steel (Ataqa) reported a 213% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits in 2023, according to the company’s financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 29th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 734.861 million in 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 234.724 million in 2022.

Revenues rose 9% YoY to EGP 2.721 million from EGP 2.485 billion.

ATAQA is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of reinforced steel bars according to Egyptian and international standards in different sizes and thicknesses.

