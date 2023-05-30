The consolidated net profits after tax of Amer Group Holding Company hit EGP 41.41 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023.

The registered net profits were higher than EGP 39.44 million in Q1-22, including non-controlling equity, according to the financial results.

Revenues totalled EGP 390.43 million during the January-March 2023 period, an annual rise from EGP 377.91 million.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged in Q1-23 at EGP 0.04.

Standalone Income Statements

In the first three months (3M) of 2023, the EGX-listed group turned profitable at EGP 11.71 million, against standalone net losses after tax valued at EGP 17.72 million in Q1-22.

Non-consolidated EPS amounted to EGP 0.01 as of 31 March 2023, versus a loss per share worth EGP 0.001 in the year-ago period.

Last year, the company shifted to consolidated net losses after tax worth EGP 195.16 million, compared to net profits valued at EGP 83.21 million in 2021, including minority interest.

