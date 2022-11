Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Al Moasher for Programming and Information Dissemination Company unanimously approved increasing the company’s issued capital by EGP 20 million.

The company’s new issued capital will stand at EGP 29.92 million from EGP 9.24 million, according to a stock exchange statement.

The EGM decision was made during a meeting held on 9 November 2022.

