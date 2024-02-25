Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) posted a 12.98% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profit after tax during 2023, according to the firm's financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on February 25th.

The company recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 32.512 million in 2023, compared to EGP 28.776 million in 2022.

Standalone revenues climbed 33.63% YoY, hitting EGP 162.102 million during the January-December period of 2023, compared to EGP 121.309 million in the same period a year earlier.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th, 2021, that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

