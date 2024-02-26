A Capital Holding recorded consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company amounting to EGP 53.486 million since its inception on January 18th, 2023, until December 31st, according to the company’s financial statements on February 25th.

Consolidated revenues stood at EGP 724.629 million during the aforementioned period.

Regarding the standalone business, the firm registered a net loss after tax of EGP 4.275 million.

No standalone revenues were reported since inception.

A Capital Holding is a firm demerged from Amer Group Holding (AMER).

On May 10th, the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) approved starting trading on A Capital Holding’s 902.789 million shares.

On December 19th, the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Amer Group approved the horizontal demerger of the company into two companies.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).