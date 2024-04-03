Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of EGP 6 million in Egyptian Arabian Company for Securities and Bonds Brokerage’s (Themar) issued and paid-up capital, as per a disclosure.

The capital hike, distributed over 7.5 million shares at a par value of EGP 0.8 per share, will be carried out via the distribution of 0.0909-for-1 bonus shares, with eligibility for shareholders until April 3rd’s trading session.

The company’s shares after capital increase are set to be listed on the EGX’s database as of April 4th.

Accordingly, the issued and paid-up capital will increase from EGP 66 million to EGP 72 million.

The company operates a range of investment activities that include sale and purchase of securities, as well as the provision of financial advice, e-trading, ownership transfer, training sessions, and financial advisory services.

