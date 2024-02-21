Dubai Refreshments’ board of directors approved the distribution of AED 72 million in regular cash dividends, representing 80% of the paid-up capital, for the financial year 2023.

The board also ratified the disbursement of AED 216 million in special one-time dividends from the revenue of the sale of the Shiekh Zayed Road plot, according to a bourse filing.

The special dividends will be paid in two tranches each worth AED 108 million in April and October 2024.

Dubai Refreshments recorded a net profit after tax of AED 361.77 million in 2023, up from AED 105.64 million in 2022.

