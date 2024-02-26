Walt Disney's stock price could surge -- possibly rising by as much as 129% -- if the media and entertainment company harnesses the power of artificial intelligence more effectively, investment firm Blackwells Capital said in a presentation seen by Reuters on Monday.

Blackwells, which is pushing to win three board seats at Disney, said Disney's share price could potentially surge to $246.96 from its current level of $107.74, according to the presentation.

