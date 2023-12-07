UAE-based financial institution BHM Capital Financial Services has been appointed as a liquidity provider for Dubai Taxi Company, which has commenced the trading of its shares on Dubai Financial Market (DFM) on 7 December 2023.

BHM Capital will provide liquidity for Dubai Taxi’s shares that are listed on DFM as the regulated market by entering two-way daily quotes into the market trading system aligning with the regulations set by both DFM and the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), according to a bourse disclosure.

Dubai Taxi has an authorised capital of AED 100 million distributed over 2.50 billion shares at a par value of AED 0.04, according to the latest data on DFM. The company was established in 1994 and is currently trading on DFM under the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, BHM Capital is a subsidiary of Ethmar International Holding (EIH), which recently acquired a majority stake in the listed firm as part of its business strategy to diversify in the financial services sector.

