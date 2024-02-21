Banan Real Estate Company recorded a 1.95% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax to SAR 28.76 million in 2023 from SAR 28.21 million.

Revenues rose by 11.26% YoY to SAR 65.97 million last year from SAR 59.29 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) remained at SAR 0.14 during the 12 months that ended on 31 December.

In December, Banan’s board of directors approved cash dividends amounting to SAR 4 million, equivalent to 2% of the capital, for the first half (H1) of 2023.

The Tadawul-listed company logged a 7.79% YoY decline in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 13.81 million in H1-2023.

