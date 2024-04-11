The performance of the capital markets in the Arab region was mixed during the holy month of Ramadan, with five markets rising and eight declining.

The Palestine Exchange was the top performer, with the main index increasing by 20.48% (112.18 points) to close the last session in Ramadan at 659.98 points compared with 547.80 points before the holy month began.

Morocco’s Bourse de Casablanca, Casablanca Stock Exchange, followed with 3.36% (433.83 points) after closing at 13,341.29 points compared with 12,907.46 points.

Bahrain Bourse came as the third top performer, with the main index rising by 1.23% (24.74 points) to close Ramadan’s last session at 2,040.42 points compared to 2,015.68 points.

The Saudi Exchange’s (Tadawul) main index, TASI, followed with 0.69% (86.80 points) after closing at 12,705.42 points on 4 April 2024, compared with 12,618.62 points before Ramadan.

The fifth top performer was the benchmark index FADGI of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), which gained 0.03% (2.86 points), to end Ramadan at 9,237.26 points compared with 9,234.40 points.

On the other hand, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) registered the highest decline among the Arab capital markets with 13.41% (4,416.20 points), after the main index EGX30 closed Ramadan’s last session at 28,503.75 points on 8 April compared with 32,919.95 points before the holy month began.

Boursa Kuwait followed with 11.72% (954.07 points), after the main index fell to 7,187.13 points from 8,141.20 points).

The capital markets of Tunisia and Qatar came in the third and fourth places with 6.60% (574.94 points) and 3.04% (310.84 points), respectively.

Iraq, Jordan, and Oman followed with a respective order of 2.61% (24.14 points), 2.39% (59.59 points), and 1.32% (63.01 points).

The main index DFMGI of Dubai Financial Market (DFM) showed the least decrease during Ramadan, with 0.21% (8.85 points) after closing at 4,244.15 points compared to 4,253 points.

