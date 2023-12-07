Riyadh – Amwaj International Company will distribute cash dividends of SAR 9 million to its shareholders for the first half (H1) of 2023 upon a recommendation by the board members on 14 November 2023.

The amount represents 15% of the company’s capital and equals SAR 1.50 per share for 6 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The H1-23 dividends will be distributed to the shareholders who own shares at the close of Amaj International's ordinary general meeting (OGM) and are registered on the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa) by the end of the second trading day following the OGM.

In a follow-up statement, the listed firm noted that its shareholders’ meeting will take place on 11 December 2023, yet the distribution date will be announced after obtaining the necessary official approvals.

