Alexandria New Medical Center (ANMC) has turned to profitability in 2023, achieving EGP 5.932 million in net profits after tax, versus net losses of EGP 696,513, as per a disclosure on February 29th.

Meanwhile, the firm garnered EGP 277.730 million in operating revenues from January through December, up from EGP 261.028 million in 2022.

ANMC is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the provision of medical diagnostic and treatment services in various medical fields. The company focuses on the operation of a hospital, which consists of a range of medical specializations, including gynecology, general surgery, and pediatrics, among others.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).