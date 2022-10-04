Riyadh - Albilad Capital announced cash dividends worth SAR 409,146 to the unitholders of Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF for September 2022, according to a bourse disclosure.

The company will pay out SAR 0.029 per unit, which represents 0.33% of the net assets value as of 2 October 2022, for 14.10 million eligible units. The entitlement date of the dividends will be on 5 October.

Earlier this year, Albilad Capital disbursed SAR 98,826 as dividends for December 2021.

