Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services (KRDI) saw a 28.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, with EGP 4.418 million in profits, versus, EGP 3.445 million, as per a filing.

Operating revenues came in at EGP 41.905 million, up from EGP 27.813 million in the first three months of 2023.

On May 28th, the company posted an 18.7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

Al Khair River is an EGX-listed company since December 29th 2021 that operates in a number of major sectors, including land reclamation, provision of equipment and facilities to lands, and planting reclaimed lands using modern irrigation methods, in addition to livestock and poultry farming.

