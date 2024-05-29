Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) welcomed today the listing of the Chimera S&P Japan UCITS ETF. This marks the first ETF tracking Japanese equities to be launched on ADX. Managed by Abu Dhabi-based investment management firm Lunate Capital LTD, the ETF replicates the performance of the S&P Japan BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index.

The ETF tracks the 30 liquid Japanese companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, including industry leaders like Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motors Corp, Sony, Softbank Group, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Nippon Steel Corp, Nintendo and more.

The ETF will trade under the ticker symbol JPANI. The Chimera S&P Japan UCITS ETF provides investors direct access to the vibrant Japanese market, further solidifies ADX’s position as the most active and liquid ETF marketplace in the region.

This marks the 13th ETF listing on ADX, giving investors access to nine regional and global markets including the UAE markets. ETF trading values on ADX have exceeded AED5.2 billion in 2023, an increase of almost 161 percent from the previous year, and total ETF trading volumes have reached 1 billion units (representing 205 percent year-on-year growth).

Commenting on the listing, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, congratulated Lunate Capital for the successful listing of another ETF on ADX. Alnuaimi highlighted the significance of this listing as the third ETF to launch on the Exchange this year and the 13th overall, emphasising ADX's growing reputation as the ETF hub in the MENA region.

He further emphasised ADX's commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi's economic diversification agenda by providing investors with new opportunities for portfolio diversification and long-term growth. The listing of the Chimera S&P Japan UCITS ETF enhances ADX's connectivity and enables investors to capitalise on the performance of Japan's stock market.

Alnuaimi also noted the remarkable increase in the average daily traded value on ETFs, from AED8 million in 2022 to around AED21 million in 2023 representing an increase of almost 161 percent. This growth underscores ADX's dedication to expanding investor options and helping them achieve their financial objectives.

The introduction of this latest ETF aligns perfectly with ADX's goal of extending its reach to a broader range of markets, offering investors more choices for diversification and long-term growth opportunities.”

Sherif Salem, Partner & Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “The listing of the Chimera S&P Japan UCITS ETF on the ADX today marks another step forward in our efforts to broaden investor access to key global markets, including those in Asia. This listing enables our clients and investors to diversify their portfolios by seamlessly tapping into the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the world's third largest stock market within the fourth-largest economy. The launch of our 15th ETF on the UAE's stock markets is a testament to our confidence in the UAE's dynamic economy and supports a push to attract more investors to its financial markets.”

The Chimera S&P Japan UCITS ETF is designed as a physical, in-kind, liquid, and fully fungible fund. It tracks Japanese equities listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and intends to distribute dividends semi-annually, when available.

The listing is aligned with ADX’s strategic approach to offering investors diversified and innovative investment solutions, catering to the evolving needs of both retail and institutional investors globally.