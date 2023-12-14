Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Tajikistan’s Central Asian Stock Exchange (CASE), paving the way for CASE to join the Tabadul platform.

While this strategic partnership has been established, the go-live implementation should take place early next year.

Once operational, investors will gain the ability to directly trade on both exchanges through licensed brokers. CASE now stands as the fifth exchange to align with “Tabadul”, the region’s first digital exchange centre based on mutual market access.

ADX launched Tabadul in July 2022 to provide a digital exchange network for trading between member exchanges, offering more opportunities for investors to grow and diversify their portfolios while enjoying a seamless trading experience.

The addition of CASE to Tabadul, with the current members including Bahrain Bourse (BHB), Muscat Securities Market (MSX) and Astana International Exchange (AIX), marks the expansion of the platform’s capabilities and investment opportunities at the regional and global levels.

Commenting on the signing of the agreement, Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “The agreement with CASE reaffirms ADX’s commitment in enhancing global market integration and fostering long-term mutually beneficial relations with financial markets. Like the local and regional market participants, we look forward to CASE being operational on the Tabadul platform in 2024. As a strategic hub for investments, ADX strives to provide more innovative trading opportunities and invaluable growth connectivity through its partnerships with leading exchanges from around the world.”

Umeda Rakhmanova, Director of CASE, added, “We are pleased to note that the agreement between our exchanges will serve as a reliable bridge between our financial markets. Given the credibility and high level of development of ADX and Tabadul platform, we would like to explore opportunities on innovative trading technologies, cross-border transactions and enhance collaboration on post trading solutions. Using the opportunity we would like to invite investors to invest into rapidly growing industries in Tajikistan.”

The Tabadul platform is accessible to investors who have registered with eligible local brokers, after meeting the requirements set by their local exchanges. Securities on Tabadul are traded in the local currency of the respective exchange and in some cases in the specified currency of the traded asset, with no minimum amount required for orders.