ADNOC Distribution, the UAE-based fuel and convenience retailer listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), has recommended the introduction of a new dividend policy for 2024-28 based on paying annual dividend of $700 million or a minimum 75% of net profit, whichever is higher, subject to shareholders’ approvals in March during the General Assembly Meeting.

The company, which is holding an Investor Day on February 26, reported $1 billion in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2023.

It had $870 million of cash on its balance sheet with a ratio of net debt to EBITDA at 0.62x as of December 31, 2023.

ADNOC Distribution is scaling up its portfolio of low-carbon energy solutions, including biofuels, EV and hydrogen to support de-carbonisation of the transport industry and expanding its non-fuel retail offerings.

During 2023, the company witnessed double-digit growth in total fuel volumes across the GCC markets, as well as in its non-fuel retail business, achieving a four-year-high fuel to convenience store conversion rate of 25%.

ADNOC Distribution said it will continue to invest in the UAE by growing its non-fuel retail business and optimising real estate assets.

The company also plans to increase the contribution from international operations in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

