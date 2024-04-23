Acrow Misr for Scaffolding and Formwork (ACRO) posted a 198.95% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for the full year ended December 31st, 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on April 23rd.

The company recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 340.352 million in 2023, slightly up from EGP 113.848 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profit after tax rose to EGP 332.233 million last year from EGP 139.406 million in 2022.

Established in 1977 and listed on EGX in 1982, Acrow Misr operates within the capital goods sector, focusing on construction and engineering.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).