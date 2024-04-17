MADRID - Abu Dhabi's TAQA on Wednesday said it was in discussion with the three largest shareholders of Spanish energy firm Naturgy, including Criteria and two private equity funds, with a view to a possible full takeover bid for the Spanish energy group.

Criteria, which is the main shareholder in lender Caixabank , owns a 26.7% stake in Naturgy. GIP and CVC each own around 20%.

TAQA said it is in talks with CVC and GIP regarding the possible acquisition of their shares, adding that if such an acquisition were to take place, a takeover bid would have to be made for the entire capital of Naturgy.

It is also in talks with Criteria over a possible partnership agreement. No agreement has been reached with Criteria Caixa, CVC or GIP, it said.

(Reporting by Pietro Lombardi and Jesús Aguado, editing by Aislinn Laing)