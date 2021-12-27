PHOTO
RIYADH: Egyptian ride-hailing startup Swvl will offer 35 percent of its shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange through a merger with US SPAC Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital.
The Initial Public Offering will take place by the end of January 2022, Almal local paper reported, citing CEO Mostafa Kandil.
Upon listing, the $1.5 billion startup would be the first unicorn in the Middle East to be listed on Nasdaq, according to Almal.
Swvl Holdings Corp. aims to expand to Latin American and European markets during the next year through providing governments with latest smart transportation solutions, Kandil said.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.