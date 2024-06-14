Arab Finance: Egypt has attracted $23.7 billion worth of indirect foreign investments in the Egyptian debt instruments, particularly treasury bills (T-bills), during the month following the liberalization of the Egyptian pound in March, Asharq Business reported, citing a report by the Central Bank of Egypt.

Foreign holdings of debt instruments rose to $1.542 trillion at the end of March, up from EGP 421.337 billion in February, the report noted.

