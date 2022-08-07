DOHA - The foreign currency reserves and liquidity of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) increased by 2.79 percent to reach QR 211.325 billion in July compared to QR 205.575 billion in July 2021.

The figures issued by the QCB Sunday showed that QCB's official reserves increased by the end of July 2022 than last year's by about QR 4.775 billion to reach QR 153.890 billion. This is driven by the increase in the central balances of bonds and foreign treasury bills by about QR 19.522 billion to the level of QR 113.142 billion in July 2022.

The reserves consist of four categories: foreign securities, balances with foreign banks, gold, and Special Drawing Rights (SDR), and the State of Qatar's share at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).