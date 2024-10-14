Social media
Home page>MARKETS>Commodities>Qatar National Bank says...
PRECIOUS METALS

Qatar National Bank says global conditions still favourable for gold

Reuters Images
Reuters Images
Reuters Images

Gold prices are set to be further supported by easing monetary policy by major central banks, a depreciating USD and geopolitical fractures

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
October 14, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
GOLDGlobalPRECIOUS METALS
PHOTO
Global conditions are still favourable for gold, despite the rapid global disinflation and the significant accumulated gains from the precious metal in recent years, according to QNB.

Gold prices are set to be further supported by easing monetary policy by major central banks, a depreciating USD and geopolitical fractures, QNB said in an economic commentary.

"Gold’s role in a portfolio has always been a topic of significant controversy. On the one hand, enthusiasts point to the importance of the precious metal as a key diversifier that also serves as a safe-haven against inflation, international conflicts and civil strife," QNB noted.

On the other hand, detractors believe that gold is a “barbarous relic of the past,” a non-income-generating commodity with limited utility and little tangible value, QNB said.

“In recent years, there is no doubt that gold has been a significant enhancer to global diversified portfolios. In fact, gold reached $2,615 per ounce, making sequential all-time highs for months,” QNB said.

Since the pandemic, gold has “outperformed” most other major asset benchmarks, including global equities, government bonds, and commodities.

Importantly, gold has recently demonstrated its enduring value as a safeguard against inflation. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, monetary authorities in advanced economies faced significant challenges due to a surge in inflation.

This created concerns about the rapid pace of decline in the “real value of money,” as more units of currency would be needed to buy the same basket of goods and services.

Not surprisingly, during this period of higher inflation, gold prices soared against most main currencies, more than offsetting the effect of consumer price increases. This offered a compelling affirmation of the long-held belief that gold is an effective hedge against inflationary pressures.

However, as disinflation gains further ground on the back of normalising supply chains, can gold continue to perform well over the medium-term? Is the shiny yellow metal set for a correction or a period of significant underperformance?

In QNB’s view, despite a broadly normalised inflation outlook across most advanced economies, global macro conditions are “still favourable” for gold. Three main factors sustain its position.

First, the monetary policy cycle in the US and Europe is now a tailwind for gold prices. In recent years, cash or short-dated government securities offered high nominal yields, increasing the opportunity costs of holding gold.

While nominal yields are still much higher than they were pre-pandemic in most advanced economies, this dynamic is set to change significantly over the next 24 months.

The US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to cut policy rates by 250 and 150 basis points (bps), respectively.

“This means that cash and short-dated government securities are going to be less attractive as investment options, favouring alternative investments such as gold,” QNB noted.

Second, foreign exchange (FX) movements are also likely to play their part in supporting gold prices. Historically, gold prices are negatively correlated with the USD, with gold prices going up when the USD is down and vice versa.

An assessment of the USD suggests that the currency is overvalued by around 9%, requiring a significant adjustment. A cheaper USD increases the purchasing power of the rest of the world for USD-priced commodities, such as gold, boosting overall demand and supporting prices.

Third, the current global economic environment is still beset with geopolitical uncertainties, such as the Russo-Ukrainian War, ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and increasing US-China tensions in the Pacific.

“These factors can contribute to a heightened risk premium on traditional assets, steering investors to hedge with alternative safe haven instruments.

“Gold’s appeal has been further bolstered by secular or long-term trends, including the intensifying economic rivalry between West and East, a decline in international cooperation, escalating trade disputes, increasing political polarisation, and the “weaponisation” of economic relations via sanctions,” QNB said.

In an era marked by more geopolitical instability, gold’s status as a tangible, jurisdictionally neutral asset that can serve as collateral in various markets becomes increasingly significant.

Reflecting this movement, central banks globally have been accumulating gold at a rate unseen in generations. This supports a steady long-term institutional demand for gold, QNB said.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Doha
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

RELATED ARTICLES

OIL

Azerbaijan's 9-month oil output down 4.8%, ministry says

Azerbaijan's 9-month oil output down 4.8%, ministry says
Azerbaijan's 9-month oil output down 4.8%, ministry says
OPEC

OPEC cuts 2024, 2025 global oil demand growth view again

OPEC cuts 2024, 2025 global oil demand growth view again
OPEC cuts 2024, 2025 global oil demand growth view again
OIL

OPEC says Russian oil output edged further down in September

OPEC says Russian oil output edged further down in September
OPEC says Russian oil output edged further down in September
OIL AND GAS

Iraqi oil output was below OPEC+ quota in September, says gov't official

Iraqi oil output was below OPEC+ quota in September, says gov't official
Iraqi oil output was below OPEC+ quota in September, says gov't official
PRECIOUS METALS

Gold dips on firmer dollar; attention on Fed cues

Gold dips on firmer dollar; attention on Fed cues
Gold dips on firmer dollar; attention on Fed cues
UAE

GCC gears up for green aluminium production ahead of EU carbon tax

GCC gears up for green aluminium production ahead of EU carbon tax
GCC gears up for green aluminium production ahead of EU carbon tax
GOLD

Gold extends gains as US PPI data solidifies rate cut hopes

Gold extends gains as US PPI data solidifies rate cut hopes
Gold extends gains as US PPI data solidifies rate cut hopes
OIL

Oil heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

Oil heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption
Oil heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

ZAWYA COVERAGE

REAL ESTATE

UAE’s RAK Properties mandates CBD for $544mln loan

UAE’s RAK Properties mandates CBD for $544mln loan
UAE’s RAK Properties mandates CBD for $544mln loan
ACQUISITION

Mubadala’s Kelix Bio to acquire four pharma assets from Yas Holding’s GHH

Mubadala’s Kelix Bio to acquire four pharma assets from Yas Holding’s GHH
Mubadala’s Kelix Bio to acquire four pharma assets from Yas Holding’s GHH
TECHNOLOGY

UAE’s EDGNEX to invest over $1bln in data centres in Thailand

UAE’s EDGNEX to invest over $1bln in data centres in Thailand
UAE’s EDGNEX to invest over $1bln in data centres in Thailand
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi’s ProMexEx secures $20mln loan from Riyad Bank

Saudi’s ProMexEx secures $20mln loan from Riyad Bank
Saudi’s ProMexEx secures $20mln loan from Riyad Bank
LOGISTICS

Kuwait’s Agility to invest $67mln to expand Riyadh logistics park

Kuwait’s Agility to invest $67mln to expand Riyadh logistics park
Kuwait’s Agility to invest $67mln to expand Riyadh logistics park
IPO

Tamkeen sets IPO price range, to raise maximum of $106mln

Tamkeen sets IPO price range, to raise maximum of $106mln
Tamkeen sets IPO price range, to raise maximum of $106mln
GOLD

VIDEO: BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375

VIDEO: BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375
VIDEO: BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375
SWF

India’s Adani in talks with Middle East sovereign fund to raise up to $1bln for airports

India’s Adani in talks with Middle East sovereign fund to raise up to $1bln for airports
India’s Adani in talks with Middle East sovereign fund to raise up to $1bln for airports
SUKUK

Dubai Islamic Bank issues $500mln sukuk

Dubai Islamic Bank issues $500mln sukuk
Dubai Islamic Bank issues $500mln sukuk

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

India’s Adani in talks with Middle East sovereign fund to raise up to $1bln for airports

2.

France’s Systra awarded consultancy mandate for $2.5bln UAE-Oman railway project

3.

Qatar’s Ashghal likely to award Q-Post head office consultancy contract in Q4

4.

Jumeirah Group’s CEO Katerina Giannouka steps down after 15 months

5.

Saudi’s Riyadh Development named developer for $559mln investment fund

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Ruwi regains glitter as gold souq of Oman

2

Gold slips on profit-taking; geopolitical tensions support key level

3

South Africa: Global gold frenzy as prices hit record highs

4

Gold holds above $2,500/oz level on Fed optimism, Middle East concerns

5

South Africa: Harmony rides high on soaring gold prices

Find companies
LATEST NEWS
1

EGX ends Monday’s trading session higher

2

Digital Sharjah Department, Microsoft to train thousands of government employees in AI

3

US stocks open week mostly higher

4

UAE calls for establishing climate action committees within parliaments

5

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6mln passengers in September

LEADERSHIP TALKS

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets
VIDEO: Deutsche Bank CEO talks growth in Middle East equity capital markets

SPONSORED CONTENT

GCC

GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations

GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations
GCC fixed income: An alternative diversifier to core allocations

LATEST VIDEO

GOLD

VIDEO: BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375

VIDEO: BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375
VIDEO: BMI revises gold price forecast by nearly 6% to $2375

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds