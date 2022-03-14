AMMAN — Jordan's sea freight imports from Russia and Ukraine do not account for more than 4 per cent of the Kingdom's total imports, Secretary General of the Jordan Navigation Syndicate (JNS) Mohammad Dalabeeh said on Sunday.

In a statement to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Dalabeeh said the recent hikes in the prices of some commodities in the local market were “not a result of halted imports from Ukraine or Russia, but rather resulted from higher prices in global markets”.

Dalabeeh noted that the Aqaba port in 2021 handled 5,133 containers arriving from Russia and 2,251 containers from Ukraine.

In turn, the Kingdom sent 404 and 136 containers of goods to Russia and Ukraine, respectively. The secretary general said that the Aqaba port received 449,000 tonnes of Russia-exported merchandise and exported 61,000 tonnes to Russia, and received 401,000 tonnes of goods from Ukraine and exported 3,700 tonnes to Ukraine.

