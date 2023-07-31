KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced on Monday the liquefied gas prices, namely Propane and Butane for August.

It added in a statement to KUNA that Propane metric ton will be sold at the value of USD 470 during current month of August, and Butane metric ton at the value of USD 460.

Both gases are used in production of petrochemicals as well as cooking and heating purposes, it added.

The liquefied gas prices are affected by the increase and decrease of oil prices, market supply and demand and other factors.