MUMBAI - India is likely to start the 2023/24 marketing year with record inventories of edible oils that will curtail new season imports, an industry official said on Thursday.

Edible oil stocks in the world's biggest importer are set to jump to 3.37 million metric tons on Nov. 1, up from 2.46 million tons a year ago, said Nirav Desai, managing partner at GGN Research, an edible oil trader and broker.

India's edible oil imports in the new season could come down to 15.8 million tons from this year's record imports of 16.6 million tons, he told an industry conference.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; editing by Christina Fincher)