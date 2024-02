Gold prices were flat on Monday in holiday-thinned trading, with spot gold holding its ground at $2,023.03 per ounce, oscillating in a $5 range, as of 0523 GMT.

According to Reuters, US gold futures were also steady at $2,037.10 per ounce.

Spot platinum was steady at $871.87 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.7% to $865.13, and silver was up 0.5% at $22.71.