Egypt - Ezz Steel has topped the steel producers’ list in Africa and the Arab world, for the second consecutive year, as per the Top Steelmakers List in 2021 published by the World Steel Association (Worldsteel). With 5.14 million tonnes in crude output, Ezz Steel ranks first in Africa and the Arab world, followed by Hadeed, Saudi Arabia, (4.86 million tonnes) in 2nd place and Emirates Steel, United Arab Emirates, (3.02 million tonnes) in 3rd place.

Strong growth, both in the local and export markets, supported a 12% increase in crude output in 2021, enabling Ezz Steel to achieve record export sales amounting to $1.3 billion. Ezz Steel remains a market maker and trendsetter. Successful introduction of the high tensile steel grade B500DWR into the Egyptian market created a new market standard in Egypt: achieving clients’ quality and economic targets while reducing the environmental impact.

To continue its growth, Ezz Steel has invested in a new 1.6m tpa melt shop at the Ezz Flat Steel (EFS) complex in Suez, due to be commissioned in the 4th quarter this year. With this investment, Ezz Steel’s crude steel production capacity will be expanded to 7m tpa.

Worldsteel is a non-profit organization with headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. It represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Worldsteel is the primary source of data on the global steel industry.

