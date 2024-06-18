Copper prices hit their lowest in two months on Tuesday as stockpiles in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses climbed to a six-month high amid a subdued demand outlook and stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the LME was down 1% at $9,570 per metric ton during official rings, having earlier fallen as low as $9,551, its weakest since April 18, after exchange data showed a massive copper delivery of 19,175 metric tons to Asian locations.

Inventory at LME-approved warehouses rose to 155,850 tons, pointing to lackluster demand, data released on Monday showed.

"Copper has been hit the hardest by the fading hopes of a global manufacturing recovery," Julius Baer's Carsten Menke said.

Prices came under pressure from disappointing May industrial output from top consumer China and a slowdown of metals-intensive fixed asset investments, Menke added.

LME aluminium also dipped to $2,470 a ton, its lowest in nine weeks. It last traded 0.8% lower at $2,481.

"We think $2,450 is a good buying point. Aluminium's fundamentals are not bad in the medium term," a trader said.

China's aluminium imports jumped 61.1% in May, thanks to inflows from Russia, which is subject to Western sanctions.

Producers also offered to sell aluminum at premiums 25-31% higher than the current quarter to Japan, another major buyer of the light metal.

Japanese buyers were asked to pay premiums of $185 to $190 per metric ton for July-September primary metal shipments over the LME cash price, a sign of solid demand.

For other metals, nickel fell 1.3% to $17,240, zinc dropped 1.1% to $2,785, lead was flat at $2,155 and tin eased 0.5% to $31,995.

Depressing metals prices are a stronger U.S. dollar, which gained strength as traders awaited a U.S. retail sales report and comments from Federal Reserve officials to help gauge the timing of interest rate cuts.

(Reporting by Julian Luk in London; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Jan Harvey)