An additional 15 trillion standard cubic feet of gas have been proven at Saudi state oil company Aramco's Jafurah field, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

Abdulaziz said in a statement on state news agency SPA that reserves at Jafurah had reached 229 trillion cubic feet of gas and 75 billion barrels of condensates.

