West Indies added just two runs for the loss of two wickets to be all out for 292 on a rain-hit third day of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The total gave the tourists a total of 292 at the Queens Sports Club in the southwestern city and a 177-run lead after Zimbabwe slumped to 115 all out on the opening day.

Quickie Vincent Nyauchi captured the last two West Indies wickets -- those of Jason Holder and Gudakesh Motie -- to finish with five while giving up 56 runs.

Both teams are seeking to win the match and the two-Test series after the weather-affected first international was drawn.

The match situation is not what either side had wished for in a rivalry dominated by the West Indies with seven wins and four draws from 11 previous Tests.

Zimbabwe captain and top-order batter Craig Ervine had hoped they could restrict the visitors to a lead of not more than 100 runs.

Speaking on Monday after top scoring for the West Indies with 70, Roston Chase said the aim was to build at least a 250-run first-innings advantage.