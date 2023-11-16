Luke Willett, renowned as the world's fastest golfer, has achieved a remarkable feat at Jumeirah Golf Estates, setting a new Guinness World Record for the fastest nine-hole round of golf by an individual.

The record-breaking performance took place on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, just ahead of the DP World Tour Championship.

Willett, a 39 year-old PGA Professional, hailing from Buckinghamshire in England, demonstrated unparalleled speed and precision, showcasing his smart shot making skills with just the use of a 3 wood, 6 iron and pitching wedge, in an astounding display of athleticism.

The official time of his record-breaking achievement was 20 minutes and 12 seconds and is another accolade the speed golfer can add to his list, which includes being the current British no.1.

The challenge was initiated by DP World, a global leader in smart logistics and title partner of the DP World Tour and DP World Tour Championship.

Known for their expertise in efficiently getting things from A to B, DP World extended an invitation to Luke Willett to tackle this unique challenge – navigating nine holes, measuring 2,709 yards, on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in the quickest time possible.

The Fire course lived up to its name with the challenge made even harder in the sweltering 34-degree Dubai heat which still saw Luke shoot just +9 over par.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have set this Guinness World Record for the fastest nine-hole round of golf,” said an exhausted Luke following the challenge. ‘

“t's an incredible feeling to push the boundaries of what's possible in the sport, and I'm grateful for the opportunity provided by DP World.

“Their expertise in smart logistics is truly commendable, and I'm honoured to be a part of this record-breaking journey with them. This is only the start.”

Danny van Otterdijk, DP World's Group Chief Communications Officer, congratulated Luke on his phenomenal achievement,

“Luke's remarkable speed and skill are truly commendable, and we are delighted to have been a part of this historic moment.” He said.

“At DP World, we thrive on efficiency and excellence, and Luke's record-breaking performance perfectly aligns with our values. We congratulate him on this extraordinary feat, especially considering the course and the temperature, and look forward to witnessing more milestones in his impressive speed golf career.”

Willett's achievement not only establishes him as a trailblazer in the world of golf but also adds another remarkable chapter to the legacy of Guinness World Records.

