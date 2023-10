England batsman Joe Root hit the first half-century of the Cricket World Cup on Thursday as the defending champions took on New Zealand in the tournament's opening game.

The former England Test captain raised his 37th ODI half-century off 57 balls laced with two fours and one six off a reverse scoop shot.

England reached 166-4 in 30 overs.

The 13th edition of the World Cup has 10 teams and will run for 45 days in 10 Indian cities with the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.