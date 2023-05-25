Commercial Bank has entered a partnership agreement with Qatar Golf Association to continue to be the official Title Sponsor for the tournament until 2025.

The highly-anticipated event is organized by The Qatar Golf Association (QGA), the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), Doha Golf Club and the long-term Title Sponsor, Commercial Bank.

First held in 1998, the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters helped establish Qatar as a world-class sporting venue and is considered to be the country’s annual ‘must-attend’ sporting and social event.

Sanctioned and supported by the DP World Tour, the tournament attracts annually around 20,000 spectators and is broadcasted to a global TV audience of over 450 million households and widely known for bringing together the world’s best golf talent.

Hassan Nasser Al Naimi, President of Qatar Golf Association, commented: “We at the Qatar Golf Association are truly grateful for the contribution of Commercial Bank over the past twenty five years, which have helped us turn the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters into a major world class golf tournament and it’s utterly gratifying to announce the continued commitment and support of Commercial Bank for another three years to come”.

Commercial Bank EGM, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of CB Premium Banking, Hussain Al Abdulla said: “Today, we’re not just renewing a partnership; we’re reaffirming our belief in the power of sport to connect, inspire, and drive us forward.

“This partnership between Commercial Bank and the Qatar Golf Association transcends the boundaries of a golf tournament. It’s a testament to our commitment to the community, our support for world-class sporting talent, and our role in showcasing Qatar as a hub of international events”.

The 2023 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters will take place from October 26th to 29th.

The tournament attracts top professionals as it is the last qualifying tournament on the DP World Tour for the players who are ranked 110th and higher, primarily, to retain their Tour card and to be able to qualify for the final two tournaments of 2023, the Nedbank Golf Challenge (64 players) and the DP World Tour Championship (50 players).

