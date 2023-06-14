Doha - Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has announced the staging of Gulf T20 Championship in Qatar this winter.

After successfully hosting 60 legends from all over the world for the Legends League Masters in March 2023, QCA is bringing all the gulf nations together to host the inaugural edition of the Gulf T20 Championship from September 13 to 23.

With cricket growing tremendously in the Middle East, QCA aims to become the growing powerhouse of associate cricket and to establish Qatar as one of the best destinations in hosting international cricket events.

The Gulf T20 Championship is scheduled to feature all Gulf nations over the course of 10 days with 16 live matches featuring senior men’s teams from UAE, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia besides hosts Qatar.

“This tournament will be a testament to the strong bond and cooperation of GCC countries in building relationships and to develop the sport in the region.

“The plan is to make this an annual feature on the global cricket calendar with each country taking up hosting duties on a rotation basis,” said Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saoud Al Thani, President, QCA.

This tournament will bring a significant development and will be a major milestone for cricket in the Middle East. All matches are to be played at the West End International Cricket stadium and will be broadcast live in nine countries.

The tournament is guaranteed to provide first-hand entertainment and a great cricketing spectacle for global audience.

