RIYADH — Football legend Lionel Messi, the captain of world champions Argentina, is expected to sign his transfer contract with Al-Hilal Club of Riyadh. The signing of the historic deal will be held in Paris in the presence of the Saudi club officials who are currently in the French capital, Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well-informed sources. The report about signing the deal comes within 24 hours after Messi’s formal announcement about his exit from Paris Saint-German.

According to the sources, Messi, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, will fly to Riyadh within 48 hours in preparation for the official announcement of the deal after his arrival in the Saudi capital. The value of the deal and the player’s salary have not yet been finalized, the sources pointed out.

According to earlier reports, the Argentine was considering $400 million-a-year mega deal from the Riyadh club when he leaves PSG this month. This will make Messi the highest-paid athlete in the world and surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo’s earnings. The Portuguese star joined the Al-Nassr Club in January this year. If Messi accepts the monster offer, it would be a major boost for Saudi Arabia with having two superstars of world football playing in their professional league tournaments.

Meanwhile, Messi has confirmed on Saturday that he will exit Paris Saint-German. In comments made to ESPN, Messi said: “I am happy to have been able to represent PSG. I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris,” he added.

Messi's remarks came after transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano reported how Messi’s father and business agent Jorge Horatio Messi told PSG they will move on when his contract expires on June 30. On Thursday, PSG Coach Christophe Galtier said that Messi would leave the club too. PSG confirmed on Friday that Sergio Ramos will also be departing the club at the conclusion of the season.

It is noteworthy that Okaz/Saudi Gazette published an exclusive report on March 14 about the visit of Jorge Messi in preparation for arranging accommodation for his son in the Saudi capital. Messi is currently serving as tourism ambassador of Saudi Arabia.

The international soccer star made an unauthorized visit to Riyadh last month that hastened his exit from the PSG. Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children Ciro and Mateo were photographed enjoying attractions in Riyadh and Diriyah during their visit.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).