Mitchell Marsh made 177 not out as Australia ended their group-stage campaign of the World Cup with a decisive eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on Saturday.

Australia, already assured of a semi-final against South Africa next week, chased down a target of 307 with nearly five overs to spare after Marsh shared century partnerships with both David Warner (53) and Steve Smith (63 not out).

This was Australia's seventh successive win after their quest for a record-extending sixth men's World Cup title started with two defeats.