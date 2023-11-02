Grigor Dimitrov eased into the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters on Thursday with a straightforward 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

Dimitrov, the world number 17, showed little sign of the effects of his three-hour win against third seed Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday as he dispatched Bublik in just over an hour.

The 32-year-old Bulgarian also reached the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in October before going on to lose in the semi-finals.

He will face either Hubert Hurkacz, the world number 11 from Poland, or Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo in the last eight in the French capital.

It will be the first time since 2019 that Dimitrov has reached the quarter-finals in the Paris indoor event. That year he was beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winner Novak Djokovic.