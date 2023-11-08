JEDDAH — Al Ittihad Club has officially terminated its contract with Portuguese coach Nuno Santo after a thorough technical assessment of his tenure coaching the team.



The decision was influenced by recent developments, including the team's loss to the Iraqi Air Force, leading to differences of opinion within the club regarding Santo's dismissal.



Assistant coach Hassan Khalifa will assume interim coaching responsibilities until the appointment of a new coach.



The restructuring of the coaching staff aims to align with the club's objectives and fan expectations. The club acknowledges and expresses gratitude to Coach Nuno Santo for his contributions during his time and wishes him success in his future endeavors.



Reports suggest a disagreement between French star Karim Benzema and Santo during the break between halves in the match against the Iraqi Air Force. The coach reportedly criticized Benzema for perceived lack of pressure on the opponent, leading to a heated exchange, Arriyadiyah newspaper reported.



Nuno Santo joined Al Ittihad in the 2022-2023 season, succeeding Romanian coach Cosmin Contra. Under his leadership, the team secured league and super cup championships in the previous season.



The club, amidst a historic summer transfer window, signed notable players like Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Fabinho, and Jota. Al Ittihad is gearing up for the 20th FIFA Club World Cup in December, hosted in Saudi Arabia, presenting a crucial tournament for the club.

