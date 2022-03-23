ABU DHABI - ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and the UAE Football Association (UAE FA) have announced the launch of the "ADQ Ramadan Football Tournament".

During a joint press conference at the Association's headquarters, ADQ announced it will field 35 teams from its portfolio companies for the competition during Ramadan, with the UAE FA providing technical, referee, and logistical support.

Current, previous, and youth professional football players will play in the final matches with the UAE Special Olympics football team to raise money and donate proceeds to the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination.

Building on ADQ's long-term partnership with the UAE FA, the ADQ Ramadan Football Tournament is part of the company's "Performance Driving Us Forward" platform to promote an active and healthier lifestyle through sports sponsorships and community engagement.

Anas Jawdat Albarguthi, Chief Operating Officer at ADQ, said, "We are thrilled to introduce the ADQ Ramadan Football Tournament that will bring together more than 500 people from across ADQ and our portfolio companies for the first time. By partnering with like-minded organisations such as the UAE Football Association, we are committed to fostering team spirit, encouraging active and healthy lifestyles, and cultivating a shared performance-driven culture that will carry through Ramadan and beyond."

Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of UAE Football Association, said, "We are honoured to be part of the ADQ Ramadan Tournament as we support our sponsors, who form an integral part of our institutional framework, with their health and sports ambitions. With the response we've already seen from eager players, we are certain this will be the first of many friendly tournaments in the years to come."