UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), Customs and Ports Security on Wednesday announced the implementation of a new package of updates to improve the services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors through its smart services system. One of the key updates is the introduction of a one-time 30-day visa extension service for 90-day visit visas.

The ICA has adopted a list of 15 services that were updated in its smart services system as of February 1, 2023. These updates also include changes to the renewal of residence visas, with a new policy that restricts renewal applications if the residence validity is more than 6 months (a separate residence service).

The ICA has also introduced new services for cancelling and amending visa information for citizens of GCC nations who are registered without an Emirates ID.

The list also includes services for extending the visit visa of a relative or friend on a single trip or multiple trips for a period of 30, 60 and 90 days and extending the pre-entry validity of visas. The smart service system also provides services for printing visa and residence details in the accounts of visa holders.

Also among other new updates in the ICA’s smart services system is the addition of the reference number for identity requests-the PRAN NUMBER, to the financial receipt, in addition to stopping the delegates’ service, the facilities’ fund services, and all related features and verification mechanisms.

Dh100 smart service fee which was recently added to the cost of visa and Emirates ID, was also added to the system in accordance to the approved conditions.

The ICA has also made the service for those residence visa holders that have stayed outside the country for more than 6 months available in the smart system.

Other updates in the smart system include the service for issuing visas for a family group visiting the UAE for tourism, treatment and accompanying a patient, whether for a single trip or multiple trips for a period of 60 days and 180 days.

The updated package of services and procedures also includes exempting people of determination (UAE citizens) from the fingerprint requirement when submitting applications for issuance, renewal and replacement of their passports, and providing an exception service from Emirates ID procedures (fingerprints and ICAO) in individual accounts in the E-Channel, as well as stopping collecting charges or fees from them. They were also exempted from the financial guarantee on the services of opening a sponsorship file and providing a fee recovery service for this category.

The updated services also include amending the data of residency of twins with the classification of occupations related to some types of residency.

The services have been made available in the accounts of individuals and establishments, in a way that facilitates and increases the chances of obtaining them.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said: “The development of smart services represents a dynamic process carried out by the authority within the framework of its outlook for the future. It also signifies reading the future directions of governments, knowing the needs of customers, and meeting them in the easiest and fastest ways to improve the quality of people’s lives.”

