Saudi Arabia launched on Friday its Founding Day’s visual identity, following the royal order recently issued to allocate 22nd of February to celebrate the founding of the Saudi state, under the name “Founding Day”.



The new identity was launched under the slogan “The Day We Started”. It is distinguished by its inclusion of various essential and historical meanings, through which it was associated with the glories, heroisms, and nobility of Saudi Arabia.



“The Day We Started”, the slogan of the visual identity of the Founding Day, reinforces the values and meanings associated with the distinguished national occasion for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia



It contributes greatly to solidify Saudi people’s pride in the Kingdom’ cultural and social heritage.



Elaborating on the meaning of the Founding Day’s visual identity, the identity icon comes surrounded by 4 symbols: Dates, Arabian horses, market and council, with each symbol expressing something that distinguishes it.



The dates symbol in the visual identity indicates growth, life and generosity, while the presence of the Arabian horse symbolizes the element that showcases equestrianism and the championships that the princes and brave hearts of the state had performed.



The council symbol has been added to the identity as it represents an expression of societal cultural unity and harmony, and finally the market symbol comes as a sign of economic mobility, diversity and its important position for openness to the world.



Additionally, an icon of a man carrying a flag appears in the middle of the logo, and this is described as a reference to the heroism of Saudi society’s men as they are surrounding the flag that they protect, raise and defend.



The “Founding Day — 1727 AD” phrase has been written in a creative font inspired by several manuscripts that documented the history of the first Saudi state, in order to align with the comprehensive slogan message’ objectives, which is linked to the values that represent the common Saudi culture.



The comprehensive slogan message’s objectives also convey the meanings of pride, enthusiasm, authenticity and cohesion, through which it expresses its connection with hospitality, generosity, knowledge and science.



