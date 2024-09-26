Muscat – Dhahirah Governor’s Office has signed 13 agreements to implement various services and development projects across its three wilayats, with total investment exceeding RO12.7mn.

The initiative aims to enhance services and development of sectors in alignment with the governorate’s strategic development goals.

Among the key projects are establishment of Itlalat Yanqul and Itlalat Dhank. These itlalat (viewpoints) cover an area of 65,000sqm each and cost RO4mn. These destinations will serve both residents and tourists, featuring open theatres, sports fields, children’s play areas, water bodies, fountains, restaurants and cafes, besides essential amenities.

The agreements include projects to pave internal roads with an investment of over RO6mn in the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul and Dhank – 60km of roads in Ibri and 25km each in Yanqul and Dhank – alongside maintenance projects for roads damaged by climatic events, costing more than RO2.7mn.

According to Najeeb bin Ali al Rawas, Governor of Dhahirah, these agreements are part of a broader strategy to enhance services in the governorate’s development programmes for 2023-2024. He emphasised the fact that the projects aim to create balanced development across the wilayats, improve recreational services, increase green spaces, and maximise local investment opportunities.

The itlalat projects will not only showcase the natural beauty of Dhahirah but also contribute to its sustainable growth, featuring unique designs that harmonise with the region’s geography.

Rawas noted the significance of these road projects in ensuring safe and efficient transportation for residents and businesses, highlighting their vital role in the governorate’s development.

