Egypt - Manal Awad, Minister of Local Development, announced that the World Bank has highlighted the significant achievements of the Upper Egypt Local Development Programme (UELDP) in its latest report, praising its role in driving economic growth, enhancing infrastructure, and improving citizens’ quality of life.

The report described the UELDP as a pioneering model for sustainable economic development and job creation, aligning with Egypt’s national strategy to promote investment and economic inclusion in targeted regions.

It emphasized that the programme has not only strengthened local economies but also contributed to long-term development efforts aimed at creating sustainable sources of income for citizens.

Awad emphasized that the UELDP reflects Egypt’s commitment to an innovative and comprehensive approach to local development in Upper Egypt, home to 38% of the country’s population. The programme focuses on creating a business-friendly environment, improving infrastructure services, and strengthening local governance.

A key aspect of this approach is empowering governorates by enhancing their administrative capabilities, reinforcing accountability, and ensuring that citizens, businesses, and enterprises are actively engaged in decision-making processes. To this end, the government launched a pilot initiative designed to build the capacity of local authorities, allowing them to better manage resources and address development challenges.

She explained that the UELDP is particularly focused on improving the business environment, strengthening infrastructure, and enabling governorates to take the lead in their own development efforts. The programme operates in alignment with the presidential initiative “Decent Life,” which aims to improve living conditions in underprivileged villages and marginalized communities. Both initiatives share a comprehensive and inclusive approach to local development, economic inclusion, and sustainable growth, ensuring that improvements reach all segments of society.

According to the World Bank report, the UELDP has delivered significant results, benefiting over 8 million citizens through improved infrastructure, public services, and essential facilities.

The programme has played a vital role in stimulating local economic growth by empowering businesses and enterprises to expand while also focusing on strengthening local governance. This has allowed for more efficient delivery of infrastructure services and high-quality public facilities that better meet the needs of local communities. The report also highlighted the programme’s efforts to promote inclusivity through community consultations and direct engagement with citizens and businesses. This participatory approach enables governorates to identify priorities and address challenges based on real community needs, ensuring that development efforts remain effective and sustainable.

One of the UELDP’s most impactful initiatives has been its focus on enhancing local economic competitiveness and developing economic clusters. By supporting businesses in accessing new markets, overcoming growth barriers, and modernizing production techniques, the programme has helped improve operational efficiency and marketing capabilities for enterprises across Upper Egypt. A total of 6,397 businesses and workers have benefited from cluster development initiatives, including 1,568 women. Additionally, the programme has led to the creation of 2,032 new job opportunities, further contributing to the economic vitality of the region.

Beyond direct economic support, the UELDP has played a crucial role in modernizing government service centres at the district, neighbourhood, and village levels. These upgrades have significantly reduced the time required for issuing business licenses and construction permits, creating a more attractive investment climate. By streamlining processes related to business registration and permit issuance, the programme has enabled entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses without unnecessary bureaucratic delays. Efficient service delivery has been a critical factor in fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth, ensuring that local enterprises can operate more smoothly and effectively.

Awad reaffirmed that the UELDP has had a transformative impact on both the residents and the economy of Upper Egypt, supporting over 50,000 businesses and economic establishments. This support has resulted in the creation of thousands of new jobs and has provided entrepreneurs with the resources they need to expand their projects and improve their competitiveness. She further noted that the programme has achieved a high level of community satisfaction, with over 80% of citizens and businesses in Qena and Sohag governorates expressing approval of its initiatives. The programme has also introduced integrated development guidelines to support the private sector, including the design and implementation of initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of economic clusters by improving productivity and performance in targeted sectors.

The World Bank noted that Egypt’s experience with the UELDP serves as a model that could be replicated in other regions within the country and beyond.

