Tunisia - A cooperation agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) and the National Agency for Cyber Security (ANCS).

The aim of the agreement is to strengthen cooperation between the two institutions, particularly with regard to the security of the ISIE's IT systems and its protection against cyber attacks, according to an ISIE press release.

The agreement was signed by President of the ISIE, Farouk Bouasker, and the Director General of the ANCS, Yassine Jamil.

The National Agency for Computer Security was renamed the National Agency for Cybersecurity on September 11, 2023 in accordance with Decree Law No. 2023-17 of March 11, 2023 on cybersecurity.

