Tunisia - Co-chairing the 15th session of the Tunisian-Egyptian Political Consultative Commission in Tunis on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar, along with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, agreed on the need to accelerate the implementation of agreements resulting from the high-level meeting of the joint commission in Tunis in May 2022.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the two sides discussed Tunisian-Egyptian bilateral relations, stressing the need for a comprehensive assessment of cooperation areas and accelerating the pace of ministerial, sectoral and technical committee meetings.

The two ministers expressed their satisfaction at the achievements made in many areas of cooperation, while urging to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their mechanisms and resolve the obstacles encountered.

According to the same statement, the meeting tackled issues of mutual interest as well as the latest developments on the Arab, regional and international arenas, with the two sides demonstrating full and perfect alignment of perspectives.

In addition, the ministers emphasised the importance of intensifying dialogue and coordination bilaterally, within the common spheres of affiliation, and on the occasions of various regional and international events. The ultimate goal is to find solutions to just causes, first and foremost the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on their own territory in accordance with the resolutions and decisions of international legality.

Prior to the meeting of the Political Consultative Committee, Minister Nabil Ammar, in his meeting with the Egyptian FM, praised the historical strategic relations and the strong brotherly ties that bind Tunisia and Egypt.

He also reaffirmed Tunisia's willingness to further strengthen these relations by tapping into the considerable potential available in both countries, particularly in the context of emerging challenges.

For his part, the Egyptian Minister reviewed the strong relations between the two nations, highlighting the common denominators between the two countries and their peoples.

He praised the momentum driving these bilateral relations, which is likely to invigorate various aspects and facets of cooperation. In this regard, the Egyptian diplomatic leader called for joint efforts to broaden and diversify the scope of their engagement.

